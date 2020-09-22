Spotted: Allu Arjun keeps it casual with a beanie cap as he gets clicked at a cafe

Time and again Allu Arjun has proved nobody better than him can carry an all-black look. Check out his latest photos.

South star Allu Arjun was spotted today morning in his casual look in the city. The actor was spotted at a cafe wearing a black sweatshirt, tracks and a beanie cap. Bunny sported a cool and off-duty look as he stepped out today morning for a meeting at a cafe. Allu Arjun is known as the stylish star of Telugu film industry and the actor never fails to grab attention over his fashion choices even on an off-duty day. He knows how to add a stylish element in any outfit, like a beanie cap in his latest look. Time and again he has proved nobody better than him can carry an all-black look.

Check out Allu Arjun's latest look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor's stylist Harmann in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla revealed that Allu Arjun loves all-black and adds that one colour as a signature to his every look. Stylist Harmann Kaur had revealed, "Arjun is very specific, he knows what he wants and when he knows what he wants, he definitely knows what he doesn't want. I have cracked that thing for him. He has a very specific colour palette.

Take a look at his photos below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors.

