Spotted PHOTOS: Allu Arjun takes his son Allu Ayaan for a spin in his red swanky car

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's cutie patootie Allu Ayaan was seen enjoying a fun ride in their red swanky car today. The actor was spotted taking his son Ayaan for a spin. One can see, Ayaan is enjoying his time with his head out of the sunroof. The actor's two kids Ayaan and Arha have already become stars on their own already. Bunny's wife Sneha, who is super active on social media, keeps treating us with some stunning photos of the kids.

In fact, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is all set for her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's upcoming film titled, Shaakuntalam. Her debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema, which is a huge cause for celebration. The little munchkin will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharata in the film.

The actor recently shared the news with his fans on Twitter. He tweeted, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut." He further added, "I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam."

Meanwhile, check out Ayaan's spotted photos below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Sukumar's Pan-India project, Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and will release in two parts.