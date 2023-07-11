Spotted: Pooja Hegde flaunts her perfectly toned abs in gym attire; Shruti Haasan apologizes to paps

Pooja Hegde is a fitness freak and makes sure to hit the gym without a miss. The actress stepped out in Mumbai to get her daily dose of fitness at a gym. The Radhe Shyam actress was clicked in the city as she arrived at the gym and looked stunning in fashion goals. She also flaunted her toned abs and body.

Pooja Hegde is popular for her choice of chic athleisure. She wore black shaded leggings and paired them up with a white bralette. She wore white flip-flops and carried a brown leather backpack. The beauty kept her long tresses open and opted for a no make up look. The actress flaunted her bare skin with sheer confidence as she posed for cameras outside the gym. Her natural skin looks flawless.

Besides her acting facilities and fitness regime, Pooja Hegde is also known for her classy attire choices, which never fail to leave an impression on fashion mongers.

Shruti Haasan clicked in her signature black attire

Shruti Haasan was also clicked in Mumbai for a meeting. The actress, who is an ardent lover of black, made sure to turn heads with another stunning look. The Salaar actress kept her look simple as she wore a black mesh top and paired up with matching pants. She opted for subtle makeup in neutral-toned lipstick and also straightened her black tresses.

As the paparazzi requested her to pose for the cameras, Shruti refused calmly, apologized and said she is getting late for her meeting. Nevertheless, she flaunted her smile and waved at the cameras as she headed inside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is yet to announce her next film after she backed out of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. The teaser was released a few days ago and broke records. Salaar is scheduled to release worldwide on September 28, as announced by the makers.

