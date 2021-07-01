Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it stylish in jumpsuit & blazer; Gearing up for 3rd Bollywood film?

Rashmika Mandanna spotted looking stylish in a beige jumpsuit at Maddock Office in Mumbai as she preps for her third Bollywood film. The actress was in a rush as the paparazzi tried to capture her.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South and Bollywood industries. Branded as National Crush, Rashmika enjoys a huge fan base all over Telugu states for her radiant smile, beautiful looks, and amazing screen persona. The actress, who won hearts with her roles in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, is prepping for her Bollywood debut.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to foray into the Bollywood industry with a film titled Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Even before the release of her debut film, she has already signed another Bollywood film titled Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Now, it looks like she is all set with her third film in Bollywood as she was spotted at Maddock Office, which is the production house of renowned producer Dinesh Vijan. The actress was spotted looking all stylish in a beige jumpsuit and topped up with a jacket. She can be seen rushing into the office as paparazzi ask her to pose for the photos.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna revealed in an interactive session with fans on social media that she is all set to sign her third Bollywood movie. "I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third one," said Rashmika Mandanna revealing this huge news. Due to her back-to-back films in Bollywood, Rashmika is currently staying in Mumbai. A few days ago, she bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai and is currently residing there with her pet dog Aura.

In Telugu, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

