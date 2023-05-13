SPOTTED: Shriya Saran swirls around with her baby girl at airport; Pooja Hegde exudes elegance in saree

As we all know paparazzi do all sorts of things to click celebrities in candid moments. Equally, celebs indulge in fun banter with the paparazzi, be it at the airport or red carpet events. Yesterday, Shriya Saran was clicked at Mumbai airport and the Kabzaa actress treated us with adorable moments with her baby girl Radha.

One can see in the video and photos below, Shriya is swirling around with her daughter and they look super cute. The yummy mummy can be seen sporting a white top with jeans and sneakers while the daughter too twins in white and blue. The picture where Shriya kisses her daughter Radha on the forehead is priceless. We just can't get our eyes off the mother-daughter duo!

Shriya Saran spotted with daughter Radha

Pooja Hegde spotted in Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, also spotted by the paps was Pooja Hegde, who attended a store launch event in Hyderabad. One can see in the photos below, Pooja Hegde exudes elegance in a silk saree.

Known for her comfy and elegant style statement, Pooja accessorised her ethnic look with an oh-so-beautiful neckpiece, matching earrings and a kada in her right hand.

Pooja's look makes for a perfect festive drape or a traditional South Indian wedding. Wearing tie-dye pants on her beach vacation to a backless sequin gown, the stunner has been serving one statement look after another.

