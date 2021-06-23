SPOTTED: Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika twin in colour coordinated look as they step out after 3 months

From clicking goofy photos to spending time together doing artwork at home, Shruti Haasan and Santanu are grabbing attention for their cute chemistry.

Rumoured couple Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were spotted in Mumbai recently as they stepped out after almost 3 months amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shruti opted for high waist black pants with a full sleeves top while Santanu twinned in black joggers and a printed t-shirt. They seemed to be super happy in each other's company and posed for the paps before making their way to the car. Shruti also shared a selfie with Santanu and wrote, "Double masked – vaccinated and super sanitized to step out after 3 months!"

From clicking goofy photos to spending time together doing artwork at home, Shruti Haasan and Santanu are grabbing attention for their cute chemistry. Though they have never confirmed, their social media photos are a proof that they are truly and madly in love with each other. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Shruti opened on her dating rumours with the doodle artist. She said, "everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

On the work front, last seen in Vakeel Saab and Krack, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in the upcoming Pan-India film, Salaar. The upcoming project is being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. She also has a couple of OTT projects and recently, wrapped up dubbing for the same.

