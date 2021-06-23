  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SPOTTED: Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika twin in colour coordinated look as they step out after 3 months

From clicking goofy photos to spending time together doing artwork at home, Shruti Haasan and Santanu are grabbing attention for their cute chemistry.
4432 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan Santanu Hazarika spotted SPOTTED: Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika twin in colour coordinated look as they step out after 3 months
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rumoured couple Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were spotted in Mumbai recently as they stepped out after almost 3 months amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shruti opted for high waist black pants with a full sleeves top while Santanu twinned in black joggers and a printed t-shirt. They seemed to be super happy in each other's company and posed for the paps before making their way to the car. Shruti also shared a selfie with Santanu and wrote, "Double masked – vaccinated and super sanitized to step out after 3 months!" 

From clicking goofy photos to spending time together doing artwork at home, Shruti Haasan and Santanu are grabbing attention for their cute chemistry. Though they have never confirmed, their social media photos are a proof that they are truly and madly in love with each other. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Shruti opened on her dating rumours with the doodle artist. She said, "everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life." 

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below: 

Also Read: WATCH: Shruti Haasan's beau Santanu gets annoyed as she pulls his cheeks and they are every couple ever 

On the work front, last seen in Vakeel Saab and Krack, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in the upcoming Pan-India film, Salaar. The upcoming project is being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. She also has a couple of OTT projects and recently, wrapped up dubbing for the same. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
WATCH: Shruti Haasan is amazed as rumoured BF Santanu Hazarika gives a creative touch to her home
Shruti Haasan shares cosy photo with lockdown buddy Santanu Hazarika; Says 'So thankful'
EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on her & Santanu Hazarika's dating rumours: Happy to have that equation in my life
Shruti Haasan pens a positive note amidst tough time; Santanu Hazarika photobombs her sunkissed photo
Shruti Haasan wishes her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on his birthday with goofy and cute photos
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan's rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika accompanies her as they arrive at the airport