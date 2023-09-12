SPOTTED: Thalapathy Vijay clicked at Chennai airport; where is he heading to?

With Leo set to release next month, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. The film is said to be the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or popularly known as the LCU, although there is no official confirmation about this. In the latest updates related to the film, the lead actor, Vijay, has been spotted at Chennai airport with the promotions for the film set to begin soon.

The actor was seen in a casual outfit, wearing a blue denim shirt and beige pants. He was also seen donning a mask. According to the official Twitter handle of the film, there will be more updates related to Leo coming out in the upcoming weeks.

Check out the video below

What we know about Leo so far

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial which has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, also features Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das and Arjun as Harold Das. The film also features Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Anurag Kashyap, Mathew Thomas and more.

According to producer Lalit Kumar, the film will be an experience like no other. He also said that the editor Philomin Raj has done a ”phenomenal job.”

Leo would also mark the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, with the first one being the 2021 film, Master, which also featured Vijay Sethupathy.

What’s next

The Bigil actor’s next film is set to be directed by Venkat Prabhu and has temporarily been titled as Thalapathy 68. The film is said to have Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles. Additionally, the film is also speculated to feature Simran and Priyanka Mohan as the female leads for the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has recently announced about his upcoming project with the Megastar. After Leo, the filmmaker would be working with Superstar Rajinikanth. The film has a working title of Thalaivar 171. The film has its music done by Anirudh Ravichander, and Anbariv of Vikram fame are said to take care of the action sequences.

ALSO READ: Leo: 'I watched the first half and editor has done a fantastic job', reveals producer Lalith Kumar