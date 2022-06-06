Spy: Nikhil Siddhartha unleashes his action mode in introduction video of Garry BH's directorial

Nikhil Siddhartha, the new age actor of Tollywood, will be seen next in a full action-packed mode with his upcoming film titled Spy. Directed by GH Garry, the actor shared a glimpse to introduce his character from the film. Going by the video, Spy promises to be high on action and it's the first time Nikhil will be seen in such an avatar. All his before movies portrayed the actor in next boy door roles.

Sharing the glimpse video of Twitter, Nikhil wrote, "A Thrilling Action Extravaganza Across Continents. Presenting, The INTRO GLIMPSE of

@actor_Nikhil's #SPY."

Introducing Nikhil as a SPY, the video shows the actor walking in snow mountains with a transmitter in hand and finally finding a hideout that is full of weapons. Equipped with arms, Nikhil gets into action as he rides a bike and shoots the enemies.

Aryan Rajesh and sanya Thakur will be seen in a pivotol role, whereas Iswarya Menon is the leading lady opposite Nikhil. Produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments with Charan Tej Uppalapati as CEO, the film’s shoot is progressing at rapid pace. The action entertainer will release across five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe for Dasara, 2022.

Producer K Raja Shekhar Reddy also provided story for this flick billed to be a complete action-packed spy thriller, while Sricharan Pakala renders soundtracks. Bollywood famous cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, along with Hollywood DOP Julian Amaru Estrada is taking care of camera department. Hollywood stunt director Lee Whitaker, Robert Leannen is overseeing the action sequences.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty laud Adivi Shesh's Major, share their reviews of the film