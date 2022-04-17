‘Spy’ title look OUT: Nikhil looks dapper as a daredevil spy in his next with Garry BH

New age hero, Nikhil’s 19th project holds a lot of promise. His first Pan-India venture has been titled Spy and will be helmed by Garry BH. The director has also looked after the flick’s editing.

The title poster of the movie has also grabbed several eyeballs with Nikhil donning a suave ensemble. Posing in a black t-shirt, black jacket, and black cargo pants, the title has been written in bold letters with Guns, bullets, and sniper guns. The actor will be seen in a fresh avatar in his next.

Check out the poster below:

The makers further announced that Spy will get a theatrical release worldwide this Dasara. The film will be out in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Producer K Raja Shekhar Reddy has also provided the story for the movie which is billed to be a complete action-packed spy thriller. Iswarya Menon is playing the female lead in this suspense drama, which also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Ravi Varma in pivotal roles.

This high-budget thriller has Hollywood technician Julian Amaru Estrada as the stunt master. Sricharan Pakala has rendered the soundtracks for the film, while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer.

Meanwhile, Nikhil will also be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming Telugu movie, Karthikeya 2. This Chandoo Mondeti directorial is slated to release in theatres on July 22. Karthikeya 2 is touted to be a mythological thriller and will incorporate some incidents dating back 5000 years. The star will be playing the role of a doctor in the film.

