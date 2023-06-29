Spy Twitter review: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer hit or flop? Here's what audiences has to say

Nikhil Siddhartha is back on the big screen with another pan-Indian film Spy after smashing the box office with Karthikeya 2. The film was released today worldwide in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Several moviegoers thronged to theatres to watch the movie and opened up with good reviews. Looks like the actor managed to fulfill his fan's expectations.

Directed by film editor Garry BH, who is making his debut, Rana Daggubati appears in a cameo and the film also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Aryan Rajesh, and Sanya Thakur. Iswarya Menon is the female lead of the film. The movie revolves around a RAW agent named Jai, who unravels the connection between a notorious arms dealer and the secrets of the renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandrabose.

Several Netizens who watched the movie took to Twitter and shared their reviews. While some have hailed the visuals and climax, a few have called it a 'cliche Spy thriller'. A user wrote, "The most cliched spy thriller. The script must have been written by films found on IMDB using key words such as "agent," "cover blow up," & "safe house." And the desperate attempt to cash in on the present political climate with Netaji's story falls flat."Another one hailed Spy and wrote, "What a Movie Content, Screenplay, BGM Top Notch. Excellent Performance from Nikhil.

Nikhil Siddhartha's pan-Indian film Spy receives good response. Check out the audiences review below





Nikhil Siddhartha on Spy

Nikhil Siddhartha plays the role of a spy on a mission to retrieve the documents and also avenge the death of his brother. The actor revealed why he accepted the film and shared his excitement in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, "It's a genre I've always been a fan of. From the time I saw Jason Bourne, Mission Impossible, and all those films, I have always dreamt of doing a spy thriller playing somebody who protects the country."

