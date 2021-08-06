SR Kalyanamandapam Movie Review: An emotional father & son story that could have been much better

Title: 'SR Kalyanamandapam'

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Priyanka Jawalkar, Sai Kumar and others

Director: Sridhar Gade

Rating: 2.5/5

In 'SR Kalyanamandapam', writer Kiran Abbavaram (also the film's male lead) attempts a role reversal whereby the father is a wastrel while the son is the saviour. It helps immensely that the father is played by Sai Kumar, who enjoys looking the part of an agonized drunkard. His wife disrespects him because he never knew how to secure the family property, much less add to the wealth. His son hasn't had a word with him in 10 years. How the son takes it upon himself to redeem his father's prestige by bringing back to life the family-owned eponymous wedding hall is the crux of the story.

Kalyan (Kiran) comes across as a good-for-nothing college-goer whose only preoccupation is Sindhu (Priyanka Jawalkar). To be sure, it is her midriff that is his biggest obsession. When he is not shouting at others, Kalyan is mesmerized by the size and shape of Sindhu's waistline. The film romanticizes endless stalking and the occasional slapping around.

While the conflict plot point involving the wayward father and his son is the kernel, the film over-indulges the snail-paced romantic track. The film is also delusional in thinking that it has got an epic love story that necessitates a Sid Sriram melody in the second half. Frankly, the span of the love story is feeble, especially considering how Sindhu resolves the conflict in the pre-climax segment.

The wedding hall owned by Kalyan's family is shown to have a spiritual history of its own (maybe, nobody would catch coronavirus if the wedding takes place here). Kalyan and his friends double up as wedding planners, and the scenes that flow from this multi-tasking are childish. Kalyan delivers a monologue on how the post-2000s weddings have lost their beauty and one female student immediately decides to get married at his wedding hall. Give us a break, already!

Someone or the other is exasperated all the time in the film. The heroine's beau is conveniently made to look like a semi-joker. Srikanth Iyengar plays an avaricious money-lender who almost disappears from the screen, only to appear as a caricature in the cliched third act. The antagonist is not only weak but his antics belong to the 1980s. It's only the performances that are a relief amid the sea of old-school tropes.

The overlong film (the run-time is an excessive 148 minutes) is also undone by slapstick comedy involving the male protagonist and one of his over-the-top friends. Had the situations been believable, this film would have revived Tollywood's interest in college buddy comedies.

To the film's credit, the small-town atmospherics are conveyed well by Viswas Daniel's cinematography. Chaitan Bharadwaj's music is enjoyable. Kiran's performance in the scene where he expresses pathos and guilt is superb. The film also has a subtle message related to parenting.

