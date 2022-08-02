Sr NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari dies by suicide: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram reach her home for funeral

Trigger Warning

Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was reportedly found hanging on Monday at her home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. This morning, brother Nandamuri Balakrishna and nephew, actor Kalyan Ram were clicked at her residence for the final rites.

According to media reports, she allegedly died by suicide on Monday due to health issues. However, the exact reason why she took this major step is unknown. A case has been registered under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.).

Uma Maheswari is survived by her daughter Dikshitha.

On learning about his sister's unfortunate news, Uma Maheswari's brother and popular Tollywood actor N Balakrishna, Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence in Hyderabad.

Uma Maheshwari was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Sr NTR. NT Rama Rao had eight sons and four daughters.

For the unversed, N. T. Rama Rao or Sr NTR, was an actor, filmmaker and politician who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. He did over 300 films, alongside his career in politics.

The next generation kids of the Nandamuri family, Kalyan Ram and N. T. Rama Rao Jr or called Jr. NTR, are sons of Harikrishna.

Nandamuri Harikrishna is NT Rama Rao's 4th son, who died in a car accident on 29 August 2018.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.