Sr NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari dies by suicide: Nandamuri Balakrishna attends the last rites of his sister

Trigger Warning Legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh's NT Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari passed away by suicide on Monday. She was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. Today, on Wednesday morning, the final rites of Uma have taken place and brother Balakrishna attended. Ever since the news of Uma Maheswari's demise came to light, Balakrishna has been visiting her residence daily. The actor is inconsolable knowing that his sister is no more. According to media reports, she allegedly died by suicide on Monday due to health issues and depression. However, the exact reason why she took this major step is unknown. A case has been registered under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.).

Apart from Balakrishna, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Uma's sister Bhuvaneshwari and nephews Kalyan Ram and Nara Lokesh and other family members were clicked at Maheswari's residence in Hyderabad.

Uma Maheswari married for the second time in December 2021. She tied the knot with K Sreenevasa Prasad. She is survived by two daughters. Uma Maheshwari was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Sr NTR. NT Rama Rao had eight sons and four daughters including actor, former minister, and father of Jr NTR, N Harikrishna, who had passed away in a tragic accident.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.