Sravana Bhargavi reacts to Okapari Kokapari song controversy: People raise objections only to female singers

Telugu playback singer Sravana Bhargavi has landed in controversy because of her latest musical video Okapari Kokapari, which was released on her Youtube Channel. While the song is getting a massive response, it has also stirred controversy over its picturization of 15th-century Hindu saint Annamayya. The video shows Bhargavi embracing the beauty and charm of Lord Venkateswara but devotees of God are slamming him.

Sravana Bharagavi is being slammed by the devotees for the wrong visualization of the song. As many are raising objections against the singer and the song, Bharagavi responded to the controversy and hit back saying only when women singers release a song people have objections.

She said, "The video has no obscenity. Nor does it demean the Annamayya song. Only when female singers release a video or audio album, some people raise objections and create controversy, but they turn a blind eye to the albums released by male singers."

Bhargavi looks beautiful in a saree as she mesmerizes the beauty of Lord Venkateshwara. The music video has already received over one million views.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Telugu media was buzzing with rumours that Tollywood singing duo Vedala Hemachandra and wife Sravana are about to call it quits on their nine-year marriage. Soon, the couple dismissed the rumours with quirky posts on their social media handles.

Sravana Bhargavi, took to her Instagram to covey, "In the past few days, My Youtube views have gone up, My Instagram followers have increased, I'm getting more work than I usually do, I'm earning more than I usually do. Good call. Right or wrong, Media is a blessing Random Thought."