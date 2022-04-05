Sree Vishnu to play a cop in his next titled Alluri; Ravi Teja launches the pre-look poster

Sree Vishnu is one of the finest actors in the present crop of Tollywood. He always chooses versatile scripts and relatable roles. He has already mesmerised the audiences this year with Gaali Sampath and Raja Raja Chora. He is again gearing up to entertain the audience in a mass avatar this time with a new film titled Alluri.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja launched a pre-look of the movie. Sree Vishnu will be seen in the role AS Ramaraju, a police officer. The title logo sees two guns. Although his face isn’t visible, Sree Vishnu appears in a Khaki dress, and as the poster suggests, he is a sincere cop in the movie billed to be an intense action drama.

According to the makers, Alluri will be the greatest police story ever told and Sree Vishnu will be seen as a ferocious cop. The pre-look poster looks impressive and fans are excited to see the actor in an intense role.

Alluri is helmed by Pradeep Varma and produced by Bekkem Venu Gopal and Bekkem Babita under the production house Lucky Media. Kayadu Lohar is the female lead and has music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, cinematography by Raj Thota. Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor.

