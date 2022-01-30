Sreeja shares 'happy' pics with Ram Charan amidst divorce rumours & they make for adorable brother-sister duo

Sreeja and Ram Charan make for an adorable brother-sister duo in the Tollywood industry. The two share a very close bond and make sure to be for each other through thick and thin. Sreeja Konidela has now shared some stunning photos with brother Ram Charan as they took a private flight to Mumbai.

Sharing a couple of photos with Ram Charan and their pet Rhyme, Sreeja captioned it, "Hugs and cuddles... little things that make me feel happy to be alive." Recently, speculations had been doing rounds that Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela is heading for a divorce with her actor-husband Kalyan Dhev. It all started after she dropped her husband's surname Dhev from her Instagram and other social media accounts. They have also unfollowed each other.

Take a look:

While the Konidela family has kept mum over it, Sreeja's latest post hints how Ram Charan and family are doing everything to be by her. For the unversed, Sreeja Konidela is a mother of two daughters- Nivrathi, from her first marriage and Navishka with Kalyan Dhev.

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter and shared an update about his health. He wrote, "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!"

