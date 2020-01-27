Sreekaram First Look: Sharwanand’s desi look steals the show; Film gets a summer release

The first look poster of Sreekaram sees Sharwanand looking uber cool in a desi avatar. He looks impressive and is stealing the show with a simple yet interesting desi look.

Sharwanand, who was last seen in the action drama, Ranarangam is back yet again with another interesting film. The actor is set to entertain the audience once again with the upcoming film, Sreekaram. The film has set high expectations among the moviegoers as the makers released the first look featuring Sharwanand. The first look poster of the film sees Sharwanand looking uber cool in a desi avatar. He looks impressive and is stealing the show with a simple yet interesting look. Sreekaram is all set to release in Summer 2020.

Directed by Kishore Reddy, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. The upcoming family entertained is being bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus. The shooting of Sharwanand starrer Sreekaram went on floors in August 2019 and the team is currently gearing up to wrap the last schedule of the film. The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the cinematography has been handled by J Yuvaraj. Check out the first poster of Sreekaram here:

Meanwhile, Sharwanand will also be seen in Samantha Akkineni starrer Janu. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96.

In an interview, sharing his experience of working with Sam, the actor said, "It’s a beautiful love story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996, who run into each other at a reunion after over two decades. Samantha plays the female lead in the movie and acting with her was an incredible experience. She is one of the best artistes in the business today."

