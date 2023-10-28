Sreeleela, Bhagavanth Kesari team visit Kanaka Durga temple ahead of press meet; off to Guntur next

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film, Bhagavanth Kesari hit the big screens on October 19th. The film has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike, especially for the performances and action sequences. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Aadukalam Naren, and many more, and is doing really well in theaters. The team behind the film has been going around conducting press meetings to talk about the success of the film. In the latest update, the Dhamaka actress, along with the team of Bhagavanth Kesari, have visited the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, ahead of the press meet.

The Skanda actress was seen in a gracious red saree at the temple. It was also revealed that the team would be heading to Guntur next for the press meet. The makers of the film took to their official social media handles to share the images.

More about Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari is an action drama film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film talks about an ex-prisoner, who becomes the guardian of his niece. The story revolves around how the ex-prisoner inspires his niece to join the armed forces. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, and the film is bankrolled by Shine Screens.

Sreeleela on the work front

Apart from Bhagavanth Kesari, the By Two Love actress was also recently seen in Boyapati Srinu’s latest film Skanda, which featured Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The film received mixed to positive reviews from the audience, with a special mention for the performances.

The actress will next be seen in Aadikeshava, which is helmed by Srikanth N Reddy, and features Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role. The film also features prominent names like Joju George, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Aparna Das and many more.

Sreeleela is also a part of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 12th next year.

