Sreeleela makes a revelation about adopting 3 kids: 'We speak on the phone and...'

Bhagavanth Kesari actress Sreeleela is just 24 years old. However, she has been a model of goodwill for her fans worldwide. Having adopted three kids at such a young age, she stands tall with her support and has only just begun opening up about her decision to do so. Speaking to Galatta Plus, she opened up on how the whole experience been for her personally. The young South cinema star shared how she manages the differently-abled children while practicing her own busy schedule.

Breaking her silence for the first time since she revealed the faces of the three children to the world, the actress shared, “I fall short of words and get jittery when I talk about it. But it’s taken care of.” Clarifying her role in their lives, she continued, “I’m not a mother mother because there’s an entirely different story to that.”

The Dhamaka star went on to reveal how the decision to provide for the kids came about, sharing the indirect involvement of Kiss director A. P. Arjun in doing so. “It was a film I did early on in my career in Kannada that my director decided to take me to an ashram. The kids live there. We speak on the phone, and I keep visiting them there. It was a secret for the longest time.”

She added that it was meant as an awareness attempt from the actress and the institute’s end for her followers. “The institution wanted me to talk about it so that more people are encouraged. I don’t want to be given credit for anything, but I want people to start looking in that direction.”

About Sreeleela’s adoption

It has been reported that the actress adopted two kids back in February 2022, at the very young age of 21. Named Guru and Shobhitha, they are both differently-abled and do not reside with the actress herself. Later in April 2025, Sreeleela sought out the organization once again to take care of another baby girl, adding them to her bunch, and making it three. She had shared her decision with a heartfelt post on her Instagram account back then, introducing the kids to her fans.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Sreeleela getting married soon? Here’s the truth behind her VIRAL haldi pictures