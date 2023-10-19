Sreeleela stuns in the ethnic ensemble as she visits Bhramaramba Theater for Bhagavanth Kesari screening; WATCH

Sreeleela, exuding elegance, made an enthralling entry at Hyderabad's Bhramaramba Theater for the big premiere of Bhagavanth Kesari, which is set to release today.

Dressed in a lovely orange backless Anarkali dress with statement jewelry, Sree Leela looked radiant and graceful as she entered the theater to watch the film with her fans. She donned a luscious curl hairdo which made her look picture perfect.

As the Skanda actress made her way in, fans mobbed her from all sides. She greeted them with a smile and waved before entering the theater and taking her seat to watch the movie.

Review of the Film Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is a captivating blend of action and emotional drama, which would boggle the audience’s mind.. Furthermore, the two lead’s chemistry is breathtaking, especially during the emotional scenes.

However, the film's overall flow is marred by a lethargic second half and a few unnecessary moments. Despite this, fans will appreciate Balakrishna's mesmerizing screen presence and memorable dialogues. Overall, Bhagavanth Kesari is a pleasurable cinema experience that is worth watching this weekend.

Cast of Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal. The film was produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens brand. Furthermore, this also happens to be the Inkaar actor aka Arjun Rampal’s Telugu film debut. Last but not least, the music of the film is composed by Thaman S.

The plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around Bhagavanth Kesari (played by Nandamuri Balakrishna), a strange and ethically firm man, who is appointed as guardian of Vijji (played by Sreeleela). Kesari's firm belief in justice inspires him to raise Vijji into a strong young woman and inspire her to join the Indian army.

With a U/A rating and a running duration of 164 minutes and 30 seconds, Bhagavanth Kesari promises a fascinating cinematic experience that delves into themes of duty, honor, and the strength of unbreakable bonds.

