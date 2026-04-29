Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas jets off to marry Kavya Reddy in Tirupati, groom-to-be looks regal in red attire; Video

The countdown to the most-anticipated wedding in Tollywood has officially begun! Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove, Kabya Reddy. Ahead of their traditional wedding in the holy town of Tirumala on April 29, 2026 at 11:13 PM, the actor was spotted making waves at Hyderabad airport. He looked all set to get into wedlock in his regal red wedding look. Check it out!

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas spotted at the airport ahead of his wedding

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is ready to leave his bachelor days behind and get into wedlock with Kavya Reddy. Minutes ago, he was spotted at the airport in an ensemble that screamed ‘the groom has arrived.’ The Alludu Seenu debutant, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, came alone and still managed to grab attention. As he got out of his car, all fans could notice was his broad smile and the bright red attire.

Ditching the casual airport looks, he turned it into a fashion runway. From the looks of it, it feels he is going to take part in some pre-wedding rituals the moment they get off the plane.

Take a look:

Reports suggest that the son of film producer Bellamkonda Suresh has opted for a wedding deeply rooted in culture and traditions. Avoiding a big-fat wedding, the soon-to-be-married couple will step into the next phase of their life in the serene ceremony at Tirumala today, in the presence of their family members.

Apparently, the muhurtham for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ wedlock is late-night, at 11:13 PM. According to Hans India, the couple will be seen in custom outfits designed by designer Shravan Kumar, blending Indian tradition with modern elegance.

Back in March, the actor introduced Kavya to the world by penning a heartfelt note. In his message to his ‘Kavyaamma’, the groom-to-be penned, “Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that the smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together.”

After their wedding, the couple will allegedly host a star-studded wedding reception on May 1 in Hyderabad.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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