Sreenivasan passes away: Rajinikanth, Prithviraj Sukumaran express shock; Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan pay emotional tribute

Trigger warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

The passing away of veteran actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan has shocked the entire Malayalam industry. The veteran filmmaker was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last today, December 20, 2025. After receiving the news of his sudden demise, many celebrities expressed their heartfelt condolences. Check them out!

Celebrities mourn the passing of Sreenivasan

Veteran Malayalam star Sreenivasan's long battle with illness ended on a tragic note. The 69-year-old legend was being treated at his home in Udayamperoor when his health deteriorated. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Thrippunithura, he was declared dead on Saturday morning.

Soon after, superstar Mohanlal took to his Facebook account and penned a heartfelt note for his deceased friend and co-star. In his long note, the Padma Shri awardee complained that his pal Sreeni left without saying goodbye. He further expressed, "I don't know how to describe the bond with Sreeni in words. Our love relationship was far above the definition of those who worked together in movies."

Check out Mohanlal's post:

In his tribute to the late legend, Kamal Haasan noted, "Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. #Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Superstar Rajinikanth told Times of India, " This news is a big shock to me. Sreenivasan is my good friend. He and I studied together at the Cinema Institute. He was a great actor. And even better human being. May his soul rest in peace."

In his brief note for the deceased star, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on his Instagram stories, "Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace, legend!"

Actor-director Basil Joseph posted a picture of Sreenivasan on his Instagram account and penned, "Srini sir, thank you for all the laughter and warmth you gave us. You were a big part of our childhood and our happiest memories. You may be gone, but you will always live on through your work. Rest in peace, legend."

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad told reporters, "I’m in a situation where I can’t respond. We have had a strong bond with each other. I used to visit him once in two weeks (since he became ill). I never thought he would leave this soon."

In her note on X, playback singer KS Chithra shared, "I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir’s passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Popular actor Mukesh also stated to the media. Mathrubhumi quoted him saying that Sreenivasan would speak his mind about a script or a movie, no matter who came to him, even a budding writer. Apparently, some were even scared to approach him.

"His questions were always precise, and his insight unmatched. Even Sreenivasan's laughter has a uniqueness of its own. I had expressed my wish that we should produce a film together, and that is how the film 'Katha Parayumpol' was jointly produced. The moments spent with Sreenivasan are golden moments. Even the criticism in his films was laced with humour,” he added.

