Sreenivasan slams Mohanlal for rejecting Prem Nazir's movie; Says 'will write on his hypocrisy before I die'

Mohanlal and actor Srinivasan, who worked together on several Malayalam movies, are currently not on good terms. The actor recently lashed out at Mohanlal and called him out for his hypocrisy. He also said he will reveal everything about the complete before he dies. Srinivasan also said that Mohanlal declined to act in late actor Prem Nazri's dream project.

During an interview with the media, Sreenivasan said Prem Nazir wanted Mohanlal to act in his directorial project and shared it with him during the Kadathanadan Ambadi shoot. He also added that when Prem Nazir shared his movie idea with Mohanlal, he showed no interest at all. Later, when Sreenivasan shared a storyline with an intermediary named Nadarajan, Mohanlal scolded him and the same plot later turned into the classic film ‘Sandesham’.

Sreenivasan also said that Prem Nazir also paid an advance amount to Mohanlal ahead of his engagement and a few days later, the director passed away. However, he said he was agitated when Mohanlal shared a popular newspaper about how he wished to act in Prem Nazir's movie.

Later, Prem Nazir's son Shanawaz also clarified in an interview with Kerala Kaumudi that Nazir wanted to do a film with Mohanlal, but said that he doesn’t know whether there were any problems. He further added that Mohanlal used to come with Priyadarshan for script discussion but has no idea why it never materialised.

When he was asked if he believes the allegations made on Mohanlal are true, Shanawaz he does not know what is true, but if Sreenivasan said it, it is impossible not to believe it.

Upcoming films

Mohanlal is one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry. He has back-to-back movies lined up and is juggling with shoots. The actor has now resumed the shoot of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor teamed up again with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a new film titled Ram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Ram.

The actor is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will also reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.