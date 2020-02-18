Sri Reddy makes a shocking revelation about Abhiram Daggubati yet again

Sri Reddy went on to make quite a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati. Now once again, Sri Reddy has made controversial comments about Abhiram.

A couple of years ago, model and actress Sri Reddy’s explosive statement on casting couch issue had taken the industry by storm. Sri Reddy made some shocking revelations about a lot of people and casting couch's practice in the Telugu film industry. That's not all, Sri Reddy also went on to make quite a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati. Now once again, Sri Reddy has commented something controversial about Abhiram. Reportedly, Suresh Babu is planning to shut Ramanaidu studios into a gated community and expand Vizag studio.

Reacting to same, Sri Reddy took to Facebook and wrote, "Where I had the first night with Abhi ram in ramanayudu studios that is vanishing soon." According to media reports, producer Suresh Babu is planning to shut the studio, which was established In Film Nagar by Rama Naidu. The studio is named in the Guinness Book of World record for producing the highest number of movies.

Also Read: Sri Reddy targets Chiranjeevi this time; Is it due to Tamanna Simhadri?

Earlier, Sri Reddy had even released some intimate pictures of her with Suresh Babu's son, which left everyone in shock. She had released an intimate photo with Abhiram Daggubati with a caption that read, "You remember where it is??" She later deleted the photo from her Facebook account.

Earlier she had targetted Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Koratala Siva, Vishal, Abhriram Daggubati and many others.

Credits :Facebook

Read More