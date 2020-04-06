Sri Reddy passes derogatory comments about Samantha Akkineni and Trisha; Gets slammed by their fans

Shockingly, Sri Reddy has made cheap comments on successful South actresses, Samantha Akkineni and Trisha. Recently, she had even targeted Amala Paul over her rumoured second marriage.

One of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, Sri Reddy is once again in the news for making derogatory comments about Samantha Akkineni and Trisha. Sri Reddy has targeted two powerful and talented actresses of the industry and its really shameful. Shockingly, Sri Reddy has made cheap comments on successful ladies of the industry. Recently, she had even targeted Amala Paul over her rumoured second marriage. "Samantha lemons,trisha grapes are nothing infront of me..[sic]" Sri Reddy wrote on her Facebook page.

Soon after she posted on Facebook, Sri Reddy received backlash from Samantha and Trisha's fans. She was slammed for making shameful comments on the actresses. Sri Reddy hit the headlines in 2018 after she made shocking and big allegations on South industry's producers and directors of the casting couch. She had targetted Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Koratala Siva, Vishal, Abhriram Daggubati and many others.

Earlier, Sri Reddy had even released some intimate pictures of her with Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati, which left everyone in shock. She had released an intimate photo with Abhiram Daggubati with a caption that read, "You remember where it is??" She later deleted the photo from her Facebook account.

