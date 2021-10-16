Sri Reddy REACTS to stylist Preetham Jukalker being blamed for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation

One of the controversial names of the Telugu film industry, Sri Reddy says Samantha's stylist Preetham Jukalker is 'gay and that he cannot be the reason behind the actress' separation from Naga Chaitanya. Known for making controversial statements, Sri Reddy, for a change, had good things to say about one of the most loved Tollywood couples.

"We want the two of you to be together. You have to be a very inspiring couple. Many people will be inspired to see you . Anything could have happened. But to be together. This is my request only," the actress said after Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced separation.

To unversed, stylist Preetham Jukalker who is close to Samantha recently opened up on being trolled and blamed for Naga Chaitanya and Sam's divorce. In an interview to Times of India, he said, "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?"

The statement shared a few days ago by Samantha and Naga Chaitanya read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."