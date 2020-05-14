Sri Reddy wishes Rana Daggubati a peaceful life with Miheeka Bajaj

Since last few years, Sri Reddy has been making a lot of controversial statements on social media. However, for a change, Sri Reddy has made a positive comment about Rana Daggubati's engagement with Miheeka Bajaj.

Tollywood actress and model Sri Reddy as we all know made some explosive statements on casting couch and it had taken the industry by storm. Sri Reddy accused many biggies from the Telugu film industry and revealed about casting couch's practice in the industry. Since last few years, Sri Reddy has been making a lot of controversial statements on social media. However, for a change, Sri Reddy has made a positive comment about Rana Daggubati's engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. who recently got engaged to his partner, Miheeka Bajaj. Sri Reddy took to Facebook and congratulated the couple.

She wrote, "I know rana garu how much u gone through..god bless u with the peaceful life with ur girl." Sri Reddy also went on to make quite a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati. Now once again, Sri Reddy has commented something controversial about Abhiram. Sri Reddy's recent post on Rana comes as a surprise as in the past, Sri Reddy had made a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son and Rana's brother Abhiram Daggubati.

Sri Reddy had earlier targetted Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Koratala Siva, Vishal, Abhriram Daggubati and many others.

