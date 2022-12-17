Sridevi Chiranjeevi: 'Rocking melody' from Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan's Waltair Veerayya to release soon

They also dropped a new poster from the movie featuring Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan standing in the middle of snow exchanging some sizzling chemistry. While the female lead posed in a blue and white printed saree, the Megastar flaunted his sassy side in an orange jacket with grey trousers.

he first track from Chiranjeevi, and Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya, Boss Party managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Now, the makers have another treat in store for the fans. They have revealed that the second single from the much-discussed drama, Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeev will be unveiled on 19th December this year. Sharing the thrilling news, Mythri Movie Makers banner Tweeted, "@MythriOfficial Cool winters call for a ROCKING LOVE MELODY 2nd single #SrideviChiranjeevi from #WaltairVeerayya out on 19th Dec #WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th."

We already got to see a small glimpse of the song through Chiranjeevi's leaked video. The mention of the iconic pair of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the song is another exciting factor of the movie. In the meantime, the entire shoot of Waltair Veerayya has been wrapped up, only one last song is being shot in Europe featuring Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan.

About Waltair Veerayya

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will also be seen playing a mighty role in the film. Billed as a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients, the project has some top-notch technicians working on the movie. While the story and dialogues for the drama have been penned by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri are also a part of the film's writing team.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie. Arthur A Wilson has looked after the film's cinematography, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department.

Waltair Veerayya is slated to release in cinema halls worldwide on 13th January next Sakranti in 2023.

