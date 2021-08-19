Sridevi Soda Center: Mahesh Babu sends good wishes to brother in law Sudheer Babu as he launches the trailer

Sudheer Babu will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Soda Center. Today, Mahesh babu, brother-in-law of Sudheer babu, launched the trailer of the film. The trailer is a saga of action and love set in the region of Godavari. It looks very interesting and it covers emotions including romance, action, obsession, emotions and comedy.

Sharing the trailer on social media platforms, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here's the trailer of #SrideviSodaCenter Absolutely enjoyed it! Looking forward to its release in the cinemas. Good luck to @isudheerbabu and the entire team!"

Sridevi Soda Center is written and directed by Karun Kumar who is known for his movie Palasa 1978. Sudheer Babu will be playing a character named Suri Babu, a youngster who arranges illumination for festivals, marriages and public meetings. Anandhi is the leading lady and will be seen as Sodala Sridevi. The movie is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the 70MM Entertainments banner. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.

The shooting and dubbing of Sridevi Soda Center has wrapped up. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 27, 2021. ​

Sudheer Babu is also working on the movie Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali opposite Krithi Shetty, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The actor also has a project Sudheer15 lined up with director Harsha Vardhan