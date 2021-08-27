Sridevi Soda Center Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Sudheer Babu and Anandhi starrer
Sudheer Babu and Anandhi starrer Telugu film Sridevi Soda Center has finally released today, August 27 in theatres. Written by Nagendra Kasi and directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is a romantic-action-drama and going by the review of the audience on Twitter, Sridevi Soda Center is high on emotions. The moviegoers are pretty impressed by the last 30 minutes of the film.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "Climax Unexpected , Sudheer Anna & Naresh Sir Acting Peaks Assalu Thumbs up #Manisharma sir BGM Ramp aadinchadu." Sudheer Babu's performance and action scenes are said to be the highlights of Sridevi Soda Center
Another moviegoer reviewed the film saying, "Just now : watched #SrideviSodaCenter Decent first half , Excellent 2nd half !! Sudheer babu & Aanadhi acting."
Check out what the audience has to say about Sridevi Soda Center:
Routine Story Ne Aina Baaga Narrate Chesadu
Climax Lo Message Bagundi ..
Overall One Time Watchable #SrideviSodaCenter
— : (@SureshReddy_Mb) August 27, 2021
Just now : watched #SrideviSodaCenter Decent first half , Excellent 2nd half !! Sudheer babu & Aanadhi acting director also good #SudheerBabu hit kottesadu
— Manu Rayal Seetimaarr on sep 3rd (@ManuRayal2) August 27, 2021
@isudheerbabu has improved a lot
Ilane continue chesi inko 3 or 4 movies bro, 2nd tier hero league loki enter aitav #SrideviSodaCenter pic.twitter.com/GwCbSibF8h
— (@habeebullanani) August 27, 2021
.@isudheerbabu Career best performance in #SrideviSodaCenter
Lighting Suri Babu
His dedication & Hard work will be Seen..!!#SrideviSodaCenter #ResoundingBLOCKBUSTER#BlockbusterSrideviSodaCenter
— (@Itzzz_zoy) August 27, 2021
#SrideviSodaCenter
good movieBlockbustermovie lo meaningful dialogues Good story ...
Excellent direction by @Karunafilmmaker
Career best performance by @isudheerbabu
Next Level acting by angel , my darling, one of my favorite heroin @anandhiactress @70mmEntertains pic.twitter.com/MfnGhfZoEo
— Usthad Ismart Ram (@ChintuRamsayz) August 27, 2021
Ok 1st Second Half
Good Second Half@isudheerbabu Performance in emotional scenes worth watch ... Second Half Emotional scenes connect's very well ... Climax Heart Touching
My Rating -----> 3/5#SrideviSodaCenter https://t.co/erjtlnGla3
— Akhileeyyy (@iamkrzzy__45) August 27, 2021
#SrideviSodaCenter
Goood Watch.. @isudheerbabu gave an excellent performance #Anandi was so beautiful and performed really well
Though the narration was a bit slow the soul of the film made it worth. Production values and DOP is just tier 1 stuff. pic.twitter.com/HapOXqJinc
— Rohith (@Rohith_SSMBFan) August 27, 2021
@isudheerbabu 2nd half jail fight next level #SrideviSodaCenter
— AnjaN (@AnjaniAries) August 27, 2021
Just now watched #SrideviSodaCenter
Sudheer babu performance as sooribabu is lightning
Climax lo Naresh garu @isudheerbabu Madhya conversation & acting iythe Best thing in movie
Finally movie iythe worth watching
— Bharath ram (@BharathRamRam) August 27, 2021
Sridevi Soda Center is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner of 70mm Entertainments. The film also has Naresh and Satyam Rajesh play supporting roles.
Meanwhile, sharing about his look in the film, Sudheer Babu in a recent interview with Great Andhra said, "I changed my look only to match with the character I play. This is the first time I am playing a town dweller's role. I made myself look like an electrician with long untrimmed hair".
Also Read: Vivaha Bhojanambu Movie Review: A good premise gets marred by directionless screenplay