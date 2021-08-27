Sridevi Soda Center Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Sudheer Babu and Anandhi starrer

Sudheer Babu and Anandhi starrer Telugu film Soda Center has finally released today, August 27 in theatres. Written by Nagendra Kasi and directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is a romantic-action-drama and going by the review of the audience on Twitter, Sridevi Soda Center is high on emotions. The moviegoers are pretty impressed by the last 30 minutes of the film.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Climax Unexpected , Sudheer Anna & Naresh Sir Acting Peaks Assalu Thumbs up #Manisharma sir BGM Ramp aadinchadu." Sudheer Babu's performance and action scenes are said to be the highlights of Sridevi Soda Center

Another moviegoer reviewed the film saying, "Just now : watched #SrideviSodaCenter Decent first half , Excellent 2nd half !! Sudheer babu & Aanadhi acting."

Sridevi Soda Center is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner of 70mm Entertainments. The film also has Naresh and Satyam Rajesh play supporting roles.

Meanwhile, sharing about his look in the film, Sudheer Babu in a recent interview with Great Andhra said, "I changed my look only to match with the character I play. This is the first time I am playing a town dweller's role. I made myself look like an electrician with long untrimmed hair".

