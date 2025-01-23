Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Vennela Kishore's comedy thriller flick online

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes is a comedy thriller movie that hit the theaters during the occasion of Christmas, December 25, last year. Directed by Mohan, the film featured Vennela Kishore in the lead role and received mixed responses at the box office. However, the movie is now set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes will start streaming on ETV Win from January 24 onwards. The announcement was made by the OTT platforms via their social media handle. They wrote, "Get ready to solve the mystery! "Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes" is all set to stream on @ETVWin this January 24th."

Official trailer and plot of Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes

Back in 1991, Rajiv Gandhi visited Vizag before leaving for Sriperumbudur. The next day, he was assassinated. On the same day, a young woman named Pulidandu Mary was found dead on Vizag Beach. With growing pressure from the public and media, CI Bhaskar made a bold promise.

He vowed to catch the culprit within a week or step down from his position. Meanwhile, a senior officer arrived to look into Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. Due to this, Bhaskar handed over Mary’s case to a private detective, Om, also known as Sherlock Holmes. He was given just one week to solve the case.

Holmes began his investigation with the help of Constable Lakshmi. He identified seven suspects and questioned each suspect carefully and put the pieces together. As he dug deeper, he found hidden motives and finally uncovered the truth.

Cast and crew of Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes

The cast of Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes features Vennela Kishore in the lead role as Om. Ananya Nagalla plays Bhrama, while Siya Gowtam takes on the role of Constable Lakshmi. The film also stars Sneha Gupta and Ravi Teja Mahadasyam as Balu.

Meanwhile, the movie is directed and written by Writer Mohan, with Vennapusa Ramana Reddy producing the film and Lasya Reddy presenting it. Mallikarjun Naragani handled the cinematography, while Avinash Gurlinka took charge of the editing. The film’s music is composed by Sunil Kashyap and Gyanni.

