Srikanth's divorce rumours, Naga Chaitanya's NC22 update, Ajith-Shalini's pic and more: South Newswrap, Nov 21

The South film industry never sleeps, every day and every hour a new update is announced. Today, November 21, has been a day of exciting news and updates. From Naga Chaitanya's NC22 update, and Srikanth's divorce rumours to Ajith Kumar and Shalini's viral pic, a lot took place in a single day and you shouldn't miss it. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major updates.

Srikanth's divorce rumours Telugu Actor Srikanth's marriage life is not good, according to reports. The actor is reportedly getting separated from his wife Ooha. However, nothing is officially confirmed, as of now, these are just mere rumours. The Telugu actor married Ooha on 20 January 1997, and has two sons, Roshan and Rohan and a daughter, Medha. The actor's son is already an actor in the Telugu film industry First single of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya The first single of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is all set to release on November 23, at 4:30 PM. The makers shared the song poster and it looks like it will be a total mass feast. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Also starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa, the film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, the action-packed entertainer is gearing up for a festive release next year.



Naga Chaitanya's NC22 pre look Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in an upcoming film, tentatively titled NC22, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Today, the makers announced that the pre-look of the film will be released tomorrow, ahead of Naga Chaitanya's birthday. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama will also mark Naga Chaitanya's Kollywood debut and Venkat Prabhu's Tollywood debut. He will be seen sharing screen space with Krithi Shetty in the film for the second time after Bangarraju. The cast will further include Aravind Swami, Sharat Kumar, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

Anand Deverakonda's Baby teaser Anand Deverakonda will be back on screens with a romantic film titled Baby, directed by Rajesh. Today, the actor shared the teaser of the film and it promises a cute and interesting school love story. Along with sharing the teaser on Twitter, he wrote, "Hard hitting emotions and love. Amazing, soulful music. This is a love story you'll connect to and relate with. #BabyTeaser is live now. Share it with your friends and family.

Mass song from Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Ravi Teja has a pocket full of movies lined up. One of many is Dhamaka with director Trinadh Rao Nakkina, which is one of the most anticipated film. Today, the makers announced that the mass song of the film titled Du Du will be released on November 25. The song poster shows Ravi Teja looking all pumped up to set the stage on fire. Pelli SandaD fame actress Sreeleela will be seen as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja in the film. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned the screenplay and Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the playlist for the movie.

Prabhas Adipurush's comparison to Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man Prabhas' Adipurush has turned into a meme fest yet again with the release of Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man teaser. As both the films are similar in the genre with mythological VFX, netizens are comparing Adipurush with Hanu-Man. Twitter folks are hailing the visuals and VFX of the Hanu-Man teaser and calling out Om Raut and the team of Adipurush.



Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man teaser Director Prashant Varma announced the first original superhero movie in Telugu titled Hanu-Man along with actor Teja Sajja. Today, the teaser of Hanuman was unveiled and it looks magnificent. The teaser shows extravagant scenic views and Sanskrit dialogues with top-notch background music. Teja Sajja makes an entry as an underdog, who fights evil as Lord Hanuman. This superhero outing also stars Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Satish Kumar, and Raj Deepak Shetty.



Thalapathy Vijay meets his fans Thalapathy Vijay met the members of his fans association Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' on Sunday at Panaiyaur Office. The actor met his fans and advised them to take care of their families as well before taking part in any social work. This is the first time the star is participating in a formal meeting of fans association members in five years, but he did meet and congratulate a member who won the rural local body elections last year.