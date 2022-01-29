Srinagar Kitty’s poster from Gowli out; Fans wonder if his look is inspired by Vikings like KGF

Kannada actor Srinagar Kitty is presently busy working on Gowli. He recently released his look from the upcoming drama. Sharing the first look poster, he said, “We heartily invite you to the most awaited official teaser launch of GOWLI will be out this February 2nd 2022, 5:30 PM. Hold your nerves. Stay tuned for more updates.” The actor is seen sporting a bearded look for the film.

While most are smitten by the actor's latest ensemble, a small section of fans believes that the character is inspired by Ragnar Lothbrok from Vikings. However, this is not an isolated incident. When the first look of Sanjay Dutt character Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 was revealed, many fans said that his look bore similarities to Vikings. Taking on the subject, KGF director Prashanth Neel shared that Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera is inspired by the raw brutality of the Vikings and they are extremely comfortable going ahead with this look for the film.

In the meantime, Gowli team has also announced that they would be releasing the teaser soon with a special poster. The highly awaited teaser is slated to be out on February 2. Apart from Srinagar Kitty, the film will also star Paavana as lead. The action thriller has been backed by Raghu Singham under the Sohan Film Factory banner and is expected to be out in theatres by 18 March.

With the poster creating so much buzz among the audience, we cannot wait to see how the film performs at the box office.