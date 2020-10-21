Srinidhi Shetty shares a wonderful PHOTO with Chiyaan Vikram & Ajay Gnanamuthu from the sets of Cobra

The latest photo shared by the Cobra actress on her Instagram account has proved to be a delight for the fans and followers of Srinidhi Shetty.

The latest news update about the southern beauty Srinidhi Shetty states that the actress shared a sweet picture from the sets of the upcoming film Cobra. The actress shared a wonderful photo alongside the popular actor Chiyaan Vikram who is playing the lead in the film helmed by filmmaker, Ajay Gnanamuthu. The picture features Chiyaan Vikram in one of her character looks. The news reports on the highly anticipated film Cobra state that the film will feature the lead actor in 20 different characters.

The first look of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer was unveiled by the makers some time back. The news reports state that the lead actor will be essaying very challenging roles in the upcoming Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial. The gorgeous actress and beauty queen Srinidhi Shetty wrote in her Instagram post, "In one frame with Ajay and Vikram sir, I was nervous when it all started but today I can say that, it was a blessing to be able to work under the direction of @aj_gnanamuthu and to act with the legend himself, @the_real_chiyaan sir was truly inspiring..Thank you @aj_gnanamuthu and @lalit.sevenscr sir for this wonderful opportunity. Gratitude n lots of love #Cobra @7screenstudio."

The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the intriguing film on the big screen. The latest photo shared by the Cobra actress has proved to be a delight for the fans and followers of the actress Srinidhi Shetty.

