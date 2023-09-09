Srinish Aravind caressing wife Pearle Maaney's baby bump in the latest photos is too cute for words

Popular Malayalam actor Srinish Aravind and his wife, actress Pearle Maaney, who are expecting their second child, are undoubtedly savoring one of the most joyful phases in their lives. Srinish recently took to his Instagram account to share a series of heartwarming photos. Some depict Pearle serenely nestled in the loving embrace of her husband, with their charming daughter by their side, while others capture their delightful daughter's mischievous glance against the backdrop of their doting parents. The actor captioned the post, “Making the best memories together every day”

Meanwhile, in a recent collaborative social media announcement from both Pearle and Srinish, the couple joyfully revealed that they are anticipating the arrival of their second child.

From Reality Show to Real Love

Srinish and Pearle first met on the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam in 2018. They fell in love during their time in the house and got married in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nila Srinish, born on March 20, 2021. During their time together in the Bigg Boss house, the audience didn't quite warm up to the couple.

Given the show's track record of contestants forming alliances solely for strategic gameplay, viewers also suspected that Pearle and Srinish might be doing the same. However, needless to say, their feelings were genuine for each other. The following year, they privately got engaged, and just four months later, the couple exchanged their vows in a wedding ceremony.

On the work front

Srinish Aravind is a popular Malayalam television actor who has acted in a slew of mega serials and web series such as Pranayam on Asianet, a remake of the popular Hindi show Ye Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus, Vamsam, Ammuvinte Amma, Poove Unakkaga and more. Then he took part in Bigg Boss Malayalam season one where he emerged as the third runner-up, his wife being the first runner-up.

Additionally, his wife Pearle garnered a dedicated fan following when she took on the role of a host in the Malayalam dance reality show D 4 Dance. The show became one of Kerala's most beloved reality shows and catapulted Pearle into the limelight as a renowned anchor. Subsequently, she maintained her momentum, venturing into acting in films spanning various languages. She featured in notable projects like Ajith Kumar's Valimai and the Hindi film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam's Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind expecting second child

Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump in love-filled pics with husband Srinish Aravind