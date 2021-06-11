Srinish Aravind puts his little one to sleep by holding her while dancing; Video

Pearle, who never misses a chance to share to the world about her love for her family, took to the comments section and asked

It is well known that Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney are the new parents in town. Their bundle of joy Nila arrived to her on March 20 this year. From time to time, Pearle and Srinish have been sharing photos and videos of their little munchkin on their Instagram space. Srinish took to the gram to post an adorable video with his daughter, Nila. In the video, one can see the Srinish cuddling with her and dancing while holding her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Miss you my chakudu vave#daddysgirl #littleprincess #nilasrinish”. Pearle, who never misses a chance to share to the world about her love for her family, took to the comments section and asked him to come back soon. No matter how many videos and photos of Nila the couple shares, we can never get enough, can we?

Before the arrival of the baby, Pearle also shared a photo of herself from the hospital where she was seen doing pre-birthing exercises. The photo was apparently taken hours before the arrival of her daughter. Sharing it, she wrote, "after the unbearable pain comes the gift of life." Pearle Maaney and her husband Srinish Aravind met on the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 in 2018. They fell in love with each other and decided to get married. The couple got married in 2019 in two grand wedding ceremonies. On May 5, they had a Christian ceremony while on May they had a Hindu ceremony.

