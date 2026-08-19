Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT Release: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jai Krishna’s romantic action film

Srinivasa Mangapuram, starring Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani , was released in theatres on July 30, 2026. After completing its theatrical run, the film is now set to stream online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Srinivasa Mangapuram

Srinivasa Mangapuram is slated to premiere on Prime Video and begin streaming on August 20, 2026. The official update was shared by the makers on social media, with the post reading, “The MOST INTENSE LOVE STORY of the Season is Coming Home. Srinivasa Mangapuram Streaming on Prime Video from Tomorrow.”

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Srinivasa Mangapuram

Srinivasa Mangapuram follows Sreenu aka Vasu Babu, who arrives in Tirupati from Ballari and stays with a singer named Balu. He soon falls for Manga, the daughter of feared faction leader Peddi Reddy. Despite Manga’s repeated rejections and her marriage being fixed with another man, Sreenu continues to pursue her.

As tensions rise, Sreenu saves Peddi Reddy’s men from a rival group, leading to the revelation of his true identity as Vasu Babu and his connection to the powerful Venkatappayya Naidu. The story then shifts to a flashback in Ballari, revealing Vasu’s past, his childhood connection to Manga, and the family conflict that forced him to conceal his identity.

When rival groups close in on the couple, Vasu returns to Tirupati to protect Manga. Facing opposition from both Peddi Reddy’s group and his own family, he fights to overcome the long-standing conflict and secure a future with the woman he loves.

Cast and crew of Srinivasa Mangapuram

Srinivasa Mangapuram stars Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles, marking their debuts in Telugu cinema. Apart from them, the romantic actioner features Mohan Babu, Ajay, Shaam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Mahendran, Vasuki Anand and others in key roles.

Directed and written by Ajay Bhupathi, the film is produced by P. Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures LLP. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and background score, while Jaya Krishna Gummadi handled the cinematography. Madhav Kumar Gullapalli served as the editor.

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