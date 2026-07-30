Srinivasa Mangapuram Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, Rasha Thadani’s film

Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, makes his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, co-starring Rasha Thadani. The film hit the big screens on July 30, 2026. Here’s a look at what audiences have to say about it.

Srinivasa Mangapuram Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that they had just finished watching the film and found Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni 's performance unexpectedly impressive. The user added that, despite it being his debut film, Jai Krishna acted with full intensity and delivered a commanding presence in the action sequences. They further mentioned that the movie was engaging, stayed true to its story, and never felt boring.

Another netizen commented that Jai Krishna had delivered an outstanding performance in his debut film. They added that the movie never felt boring throughout and described it as a must-watch.

Another person wrote that Srinivasa Mangapuram featured a very realistic performance by Jai Krishna, whom they described as a talented actor. They also praised Mohan Babu’s performance, said that Rasha Thadani’s role suited her perfectly, and appreciated director Ajay Bhupathi for presenting the story excellently. They concluded that the film was an overall entertaining watch.

Additionally, a fourth user mentioned that, although it was Jai Krishna’s first film, he had delivered an excellent performance across emotional, action, and several other key scenes.

Here are the reactions:

More about Srinivasa Mangapuram

Srinivasa Mangapuram follows the journey of Vasu Babu and Manga, two childhood friends who gradually fall in love in the temple town of Tirupati. Their carefree lives are turned upside down when an unexpected conflict emerges, driven by a powerful antagonist. Refusing to leave Manga behind or abandon their relationship, Vasu Babu is forced into a high-stakes battle to protect the woman he loves.

Starring Mahesh Babu ’s nephew Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles, the film also features Mohan Babu, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Brahmaji, Shaam, Ajay, and others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography and editing are handled by Jaya Krishna Gummadi and Madhav Kumar Gullapalli, respectively.

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