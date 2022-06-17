Sriya Reddy talks about Suzhal- The Vortex releasing in 30 Indian and foreign languages

Tamil actress Sriya Reddy, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series 'Suzhal- The Vortex', opines that the language of cinema is very much universal in its essence as most rooted and local stories are being preferred by the audience all over the world.

Elaborating on the same, she said, "Content is key, you can't falter with that and language of cinema is universal. If stories are brilliant, language doesn't matter anymore. And, for better clarity, films are being dubbed and there are subtitles too, like in the case of 'Suzhal - The Vortex', which is premiering in over 30 Indian and foreign languages."

She further mentioned, "The most rooted and local stories today are being watched and appreciated across the world. Indian cinema needs to come up on the world stage, it's already getting there, but we need to push it a little more, try a little harder."

Agreeing with her, co-actor Kathir added, "People watching 'Suzhal - The Vortex', around the world will be fascinated about the cultural nuances, the micro-festival and the narrative based in a small village in South India."

Explaining the physical setting of the show, Aishwarya Rajesh said, "The content of our show is very rural, and interesting. It is shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu. In today's time, something so regional has the potential to find an audience across the country, and throughout the world hopefully because people are always eager to know more, witness something new."

'Suzhal- The Vortex' is set to premiere on June 17 on Prime Video, in over 30 Indian and foreign languages, including French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese.

