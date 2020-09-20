Srushti Dange's sizzling look from her latest photoshoot goes viral as she stuns in a mustard dress

The Dharma Durai actress Srushti Dange is grabbing all the attention over her gorgeous look in latest photoshoot pics.

Kollywood actress Srushti Dange has taken social media by storm with her sizzling look from her latest photoshoot. The actress who made a breakthrough by portraying the lead role in the romantic thriller Megha has shared a few photos of herself looking stunning in a mustard dress. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photos as, "The sun watches what I do, but the moon..knows all my secrets." Srushti Dange is getting a lot of comments on her latest photos, shared on Instagram. The Dharma Durai is grabbing all the attention over her gorgeous look.

Another picture of hers that recently hit the headlines was in a white over-sized shirt. She captioned the photo as, "I’m not saying anything, because I’m feeling it." Her Instagram is filled with a lot of beautiful photos that are grabbing all the attention.

In 2015, Srushti featured in the horror film Darling. She was also seen in Tamil film Dharma Durai featuring Vijay Sethupathi with Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Released in 2016, it was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The stunner made her Malayalam debut in 2017 with the film 1971: Beyond Borders. She has featured in a lot of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Initially, Srushti Dange played supporting roles in Myshkin's Yuddham Sei (2011) and Telugu film, April Fool.

Credits :Instagram

