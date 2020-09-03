Sruti narrates her water birthing experience with Nakkhul Jaidev in an emotional post; See PHOTOS

Recalling her water birth, Sruti narrated how unforgettable the experience was, and how Nakkhul stayed supportive.

We all know that Kollywood actor Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti recently became parents. They have not yet shared the photo of their baby. While announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Nakkhul penned an emotional note and stated that he was lucky to have Sruti as the mother of his child, and stated that what he experienced during the childbirth was unexplainable. Now, Sruti posted photos on her Instagram, which were taken when she gave birth.

In the photos, Sruti can be seen giving water birth, while a supportive and empathetic Nakkhul can be seen holding her and breaking down when he saw the baby for the first time. Sharing the photos, Sruti wrote an emotional note. She stated that it has been a month since the baby was born and stated that it was a difficult call to opt for water birth as several questioned her is she would be able to manage with her husband alone by her side.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Makers to resume with the shooting soon?

“I honesty wish and pray that every single woman should have this kind of respectful and gentle birthing option! Birth truly takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she’s much stronger than them! I urge all women and their spouses to please please do your own evidence-based research and not just blindly follow something or someone. Trust me...when you train hard, you can fight easy,” she wrote.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×