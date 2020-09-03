  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sruti narrates her water birthing experience with Nakkhul Jaidev in an emotional post; See PHOTOS

Recalling her water birth, Sruti narrated how unforgettable the experience was, and how Nakkhul stayed supportive.
5416 reads Mumbai
Sruti narrates her water birthing experience with Nakkhul Jaidev in an emotional post; See PHOTOSSruti narrates her water birthing experience with Nakkhul Jaidev in an emotional post; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Kollywood actor Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti recently became parents. They have not yet shared the photo of their baby. While announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Nakkhul penned an emotional note and stated that he was lucky to have Sruti as the mother of his child, and stated that what he experienced during the childbirth was unexplainable. Now, Sruti posted photos on her Instagram, which were taken when she gave birth.

In the photos, Sruti can be seen giving water birth, while a supportive and empathetic Nakkhul can be seen holding her and breaking down when he saw the baby for the first time. Sharing the photos, Sruti wrote an emotional note. She stated that it has been a month since the baby was born and stated that it was a difficult call to opt for water birth as several questioned her is she would be able to manage with her husband alone by her side.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Makers to resume with the shooting soon?

See her post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akira turns a month old today and honestly it’s still feels so so surreal for @actornakkhul and I that we went driving all the way to Hyderabad along with our 4 cats when I was 32weeks pregnant ! Many of them asked us “ Why Hyderabad? Why alone ? How can you both manage alone ? “ Here’s the answer. @mayas_amma is one of the main reason for us to take this huge step and for educating us and many other to be parents about respectful birthing and evidence based research on pregnancy, postpartum and lactation. It was truly eye opening and so much fun to attend her classes. Tho we have never met Swati in person, we always feel like we have known her for years ! I have laughed so much through her classes and even had tears listening to the good and bad experiences that women deal with during and after pregnancy ! We love you so much Swati ! Without you , we never would’ve come to @sanctumbirthcenter ! . . Vijaya Ma’am our amazingly sweet midwife from @sanctumbirthcenter ! She’s truly a wonder woman! I remember trying to get an online consultation here in Chennai with so many gynos to talk about birthing options. Some didn’t even give us more than 3 minutes of their time. Vijaya Ma’am was on a video call with us for close to an hour and answered to all my queries so patiently that too right after attending to another labour! That very night, @actornakkhul and I decided that we are not going to deliver anywhere else but only at @sanctumbirthcenter ! You can see in the pictures, my wonder woman who helped me through my 12 hour labour, like a mother comforting her own child ! Those kind words that you were whispering to me when I was undergoing so many emotions was just absolutely something I can never forget. I honesty wish and pray that every single woman should have this kind of respectful and gentle birthing option ! Birth truly takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she’s much stronger than them ! I urge all women and their spouses to please please do your own evidence based research and not just blindly follow something or someone. Trust me...when you train hard , you can fight easy ! . #nakkhulsrubee #khulbeetails #waterbirth

A post shared by Sruti Nakul (@srubee) on

“I honesty wish and pray that every single woman should have this kind of respectful and gentle birthing option! Birth truly takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she’s much stronger than them! I urge all women and their spouses to please please do your own evidence-based research and not just blindly follow something or someone. Trust me...when you train hard, you can fight easy,” she wrote.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement