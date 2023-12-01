SS Karthikeya reacts to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; calls him ‘Mass Superstar’

SS Rajamouli’s son and assistant director SS Karthikeya was one of the initial viewers who walked in to watch the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. The film which released today, December 1st has been gaining praise from many people.

The filmmaker took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his views on the film. He wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor... THE MASS SUPERSTAR in you has been born with #ANIMAL. The performance will be cherished for a lifetime. @iamRashmika best till date. Loved the confrontation scene in the second half. Terrifically potrayed. @imvangasandeep, only you could imagine such sequences. Took time to come out of that trance.”

Check out the official post by SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya has worked alongside his father for various films as a production manager and assistant director, especially in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The massive Hindi language action thriller film has been doing the rounds for a long time and many have garnered praise for the film highlighting its treatment, highly mass moments, and especially the epic interval block it had. The film features a large runtime of 201 minutes which translates to around 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films to ever be made.

About Animal

Animal, the latest film written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga after his film Kabir Singh features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Ranvijay Singh. The film revolves around the toxic relationship between Ranvijay and his father Balbir Singh played by Anil Kapoor. The complex relationship they share leads him to become a gruesome and violent man who will go to any lengths to win his father’s approval and safeguard his life.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi who is also making a comeback to Hindi films after a few years.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also set to direct Prabhas next for a cop action film called Spirit and has also speculated to work with Ranbir Kapoor once again for a darker subject, depending on the success of Animal.

