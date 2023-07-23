SS Rajamouli and Baahubali producer’s Twitter exchange on Kalki 2898 AD release date is unmissable

It has been a few days since Kalki 2898 AD’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. Kalki 2898 AD created history as it became the first ever Indian film to debut at Comic-Con. Of course, this was a proud moment for Indian film lovers and everyone part of the industry. There were wishes galore that ensued for the team of Kalki 2898 AD after this historic moment.

Many people from the film industry congratulated Nag Ashwin and his team for this big achievement. One wish that stood out the most among them was the one from S S Rajamouli. The filmmaker has played an integral part in the rise of Telugu cinema at a national level and Indian cinema at a global level. Therefore, his wish following Kalki 2898 AD’s Comic-Con debut gained traction.

S S Rajamouli congratulates the team of Kalki 2898 AD for making an authentic futuristic movie

Now, what is gaining even more traction than the visionary filmmaker’s tweet is the response that he got for it. This response came from someone close to him. Rajamouli’s producer for Maryada Ramanna and the Baahubali film series, Shobu Yarlagadda, was the one who came up with a hilarious reply.

The producer replied, "Look who is asking the release date !!" His witty reply caught everyone’s attention, including the person it was intended for. Rajamouli saw the tweet and replied to it. He replied not by tweeting anything back but with a gif of Brahmanandam from a movie.

S S Rajamouli and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda have a funny Twitter exchange on the release date of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Telugu cinema has been on the rise in recent years when it comes to obtaining pan-Indian reach. With incredible filmmakers like Nag Ashwin and S S Rajamouli at the forefront, Telugu films have no shortage of vision. The scale and vision that these filmmakers aspire to achieve in their films are truly something else. Both filmmakers have chosen to not be complacent and work towards making futuristic films that do not limit them as creators.

