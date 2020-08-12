SS Rajamouli and family test negative for COVID 19; To donate plasma after 3 weeks

As soon as the director mentioned it on social media, it took the internet by storm and his fans have expressed their happiness after knowing that he has recovered and his family is now alright.

A couple of weeks back, SS Rajamouli took to his social media space and announced that he and his family tested positive for COVID 19. Now, he and his family have recovered from the virus and tested negative, the actor revealed on social media. He wrote, “Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Just tested for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us”. He also wrote that he will donate plasma soon.

He wrote, “Doctor said we need to wait for three weeks from now to see if we have developed enough antibodies to donate plasma”. As soon as the director mentioned it on social media, it took the internet by storm and his fans have expressed their happiness after knowing that he has recovered and his family is now alright. Well, we are happy too, and we hope that all those who have tested positive get a speedy recovery.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR also stars as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

