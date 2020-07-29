SS Rajamouli and his family diagnosed with COVID 19; Filmmaker reveals they have mild symptoms

SS Rajamouli revealed in an Instagram post that he and his family have been tested positive for COVID 19. The director further adds that he and his family had developed fever which had later subsided by itself.

The Baahubali director SS Rajamouli revealed in an Instagram post that he and his family have been tested positive for COVID 19. The director further adds that he and his family had developed fever which had later subsided by itself. The RRR director goes on to further add that even though the fever subsided, he and his family got tested for COVID 19. The ace southern director says the results of the tests showed that he and his family are positive for COVID 19 but have mild symptoms. The southern director also adds that he along with his family members are under home quarantine as prescribed by the doctors.

The RRR director also reveals that he and his family members are feeling better and will be following all the instructions and precautions. The Baahubali director also adds that he along with his family are waiting to develop antibodies in order to donate plasma. On the work front, the southern director SS Rajamouli is waiting to resume the shoot of his highly anticipated film RRR. This film stars south actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

This film will feature actor cum producer Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of fierce and brave freedom fighters. The news reports also state that the film RRR will be a period drama. The film RRR's team was hoping to do a trial shoot after the restrictions on filming were lifted recently. But, later on news came to light that the trial shoot was cancelled.

