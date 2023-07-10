SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 to be bigger than RRR, says Writer Vijayendra Prasad

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have teamed up together for an upcoming pan-world project. It is one of the highly anticipated and awaited films, tentatively titled SSMB29. Now, screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad in a chat with a news portal recently revealed an interesting detail about the film.

In an interview with Television Channel, TV 9, Vijayendra Prasad opened up about SSMB29 and left fans super excited. When the interviewer asked if audiences expect SSMB28 to be the range of RRR, the director's father said it will be big than that. He added, "SSMB29 is an adventure movie and it will be much bigger than RRR. "

As SSMB29 is the next film of SS Rajamouli after RRR, there's huge anticipation and excitement from audiences all over the world. According to the latest update, Mahesh Babu will take part in a workshop for a period of three months. Rajamouli is known to take workshops ahead of the film to make his actors confident.



About SSM29's plot and Mahesh Babu’s character

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman. “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fighting against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli,” revealed a source close to the development.

The director also mentioned that his next, SSM29 will be a globe-trotting adventure. The script of this highly anticipated film is written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares that the last six months were hard on her; Details Inside