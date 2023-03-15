SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani are all smiles as they pose with the Oscars trophy; See PIC

RRR, the period drama which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema in 2022. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now basking in glory with the big with its big win at the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster song from RRR won the Oscar Award for Best Original Song. The creators of the song, veteran composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose, received the prestigious award at the grand event which was held in Los Angeles on March 12, Sunday.

SS Rajamouli poses with MM Keeravani

The celebrated filmmaker, who is currently on a high with the big win of RRR at the Oscars 2023, posted "Jai Hind" on his official Twitter handle after the ceremony. However, the film fanatics and audiences have been eagerly waiting for SS Rajamouli to post his reaction or pictures from the event on his social media handle. Now, the wait has ended, as the director treated his fans with a lovely picture with the winner, MM Keeravani.

Check out SS Rajamouli's Instagram post, below: