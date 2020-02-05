SS Rajamouli and Prabhas to launch their own production house? Find Out

If media reports are to be believe, Tollywood stars SS Rajamouli and Prabhas will be joining hans to start a production house.

Most popular actor-director duo of Tollywood, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli saw tremendous success after their collaboration in Chatrapathi and the Baahubali franchise. It can be said that the duo even managed to earn global attention with the Baahubali series. Now, media reports suggest that they are all set to make their production debut. Reports suggest that they be joining hands to launch their own production house.

Their first production venture will apparently have Prabhas in the lead role and Rajamouli will direct the film. It is also being said that the duo will be launching the production house as soon as they they wrap up Prabhas20 and RRR. Meanwhile, Prabhas20, which will see the Baahubali actor and Pooja Hegde sharing screen space, went on floors last month in Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who is known for films like Jil and Prayanam, the first shooting schedule took place at the Annapurna Studios.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles is one of this year’s most awaited movies of Tollywood. Since RRR is the first film of the director after his blockbuster Baahubali, all eyes are on the mega budget venture. The movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR will narrate the story of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

