SS Rajamouli and wife Rama's photos from Pulpit Rock are both sublime and adventurous

S S Rajamouli shared a few delightful pictures of himself with his wife, Rama Rajamouli, and the internet cannot stop raving about the couple. For the uninitiated, Rajamouli, along with half his Baahubali team, is currently in Norway. Their reason for their visit is the special screening of Baahubali at the Stavanger Opera House.

The screening will take place today, August 18. For the past few days, Rajamouli and his Baahubali team have been in Norway. Also accompanying the filmmaker on his trip is his wife, Rama Rajamouli. Hers and Rajamouli’s partnership also extends to a professional capacity. From the director’s first film, Student No: 1, to his last RRR, Rama has worked as the costume designer for all his films.

While the couple was in Norway, they visited Pulpit Rock and shared pictures of themselves from the visit. While sharing the absolutely delightful photographs, Rajamouli shared that while researching for Magadheera, he had heard of Norway’s popular tourist attraction and had wanted to come there since then.

In true Rajamouli fashion, the director added some exciting trivia in the caption as he wrote, "Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to Baahubali film in concert in Stavenger, finally it happened."

A few days ago, Rajamouli tweeted, "Can’t forget the magical screening of Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid Film in Concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18th, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra."

The news of the film’s screening at the Stavanger Opera House was welcomed by fans with much excitement. While sharing the news, Rajamouli also posted a picture of himself with director K Raghavendra Rao and producer Sobhu Yarlagadda. On the professional front, he has a film with Mahesh Babu on the cards. Fans of both the actor and director are excited that the two will finally work together for the very first time.

