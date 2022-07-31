SS Rajamouli angry at Netflix despite RRR's international success: I have a complaint against them

SS Rajamouli's last release, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been making headlines ever since its release and is still making a lot of noise. Recently, in a Netflix-arranged interaction with the director duo Russo Brothers, the Baahubali maker revealed that he is angry with the streaming giant for picking up only the Hindi version of the period action drama and leaving out the rest.

He was quoted saying, “First of all, I am actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, not the rest of the four. So that is, I have a complaint against them. Second thing is, yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West.”

He continued, “A good story is a good story for everyone. But I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and the word of mouth started spreading and the critics started giving out good reviews for that.”

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers' latest drama, The Gray Man starring Dhanush is also streaming on the OTT platform.

